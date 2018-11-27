KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.29% of KAR Auction Services worth $103,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 56,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth $477,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 59.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,949,000 after purchasing an additional 69,743 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 88.4% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

In other KAR Auction Services news, COO Donald S. Gottwald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $629,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Skuy sold 59,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $3,736,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $933.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price target on KAR Auction Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Gabelli downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/kar-auction-services-inc-kar-holdings-boosted-by-janus-henderson-group-plc.html.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.