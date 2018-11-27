Kaizen Discovery (KZD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Kaizen Discovery Inc (CVE:KZD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 135000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Kaizen Discovery Inc explores for and develops mineral projects in Peru and Canada. It holds interests in the Pinaya Copper-Gold Project that covers an area of 192 square kilometers and includes 28 kilometers of strike length within the Andahuaylas  Yauri Porphyry Belt in southeastern Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

