Kainos Group (KNOS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of LON:KNOS opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Monday. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 214.25 ($2.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public, health, and financial service markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

