Kadmon Holdings Inc (KDMN) Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631,914 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of Kadmon worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 639.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,035 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 191.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 130,096 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 81.5% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 361,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 162,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 730.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 152,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KDMN opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Kadmon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

