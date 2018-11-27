JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,041,582 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041,582 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of CNH Industrial worth $38,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $14,283,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,750,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,783 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 756.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 920,488 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the third quarter valued at $10,276,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,118,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,486,000 after purchasing an additional 409,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.70.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. CNH Industrial NV has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

