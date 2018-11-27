JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Quantenna Communications Inc (QTNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quantenna Communications Inc (NASDAQ:QTNA) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,230,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,520 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 5.96% of Quantenna Communications worth $41,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTNA. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 35.1% during the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 41.8% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 128,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 31.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 474,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 113,759 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Quantenna Communications during the third quarter valued at about $2,353,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David William Carroll sold 14,741 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $261,800.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,510.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Scull sold 195,820 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total value of $3,411,184.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,444 shares in the company, valued at $269,034.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 359,896 shares of company stock worth $6,377,438. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Quantenna Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Quantenna Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quantenna Communications from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNA opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.41 million, a PE ratio of -759.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.33. Quantenna Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.06 million. Quantenna Communications had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quantenna Communications Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Quantenna Communications Profile

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax.

