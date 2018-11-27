JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 605,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $42,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 859.5% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $166,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.78%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on D. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.58.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

