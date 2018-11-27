JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is Payden & Rygel’s 2nd Largest Position

Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.9% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.93 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Wolfe Research began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

