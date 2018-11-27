JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,049,863 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $40,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,044,000 after buying an additional 471,159 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $284,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $680,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $22,363,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $574,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGL opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -229.41%.

NGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other news, Director John T. Raymond acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

