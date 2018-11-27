Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Lifted by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,102,000 after buying an additional 7,853,141 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10,307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,910,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,622 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11,692.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,841 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,498,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,002 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.97.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $141.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.75. The company has a market capitalization of $381.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 8,441 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $1,225,211.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,805 shares of company stock worth $46,684,507. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/johnson-johnson-jnj-position-lifted-by-gerber-kawasaki-wealth-investment-management.html.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.