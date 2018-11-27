John Wood Group (WDGJF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

WDGJF opened at $8.04 on Monday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services to the energy and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

