John Wood Group (WDGJF) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
WDGJF opened at $8.04 on Monday. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.
John Wood Group Company Profile
