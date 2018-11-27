John P. Bailey Sells 49,505 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) CFO John P. Bailey sold 49,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $610,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John P. Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, John P. Bailey sold 37,095 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $447,736.65.

On Monday, November 26th, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $1,059,118.00.

On Friday, November 9th, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $1,107,614.00.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $918,826.00.

On Tuesday, October 9th, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $1,085,964.00.

On Friday, September 28th, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $1,098,954.00.

On Monday, September 17th, John P. Bailey sold 86,600 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $1,156,110.00.

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 398,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,667. The company has a market capitalization of $579.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.49. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.09 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $1,078,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $207,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

