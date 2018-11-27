Jennison Associates LLC Takes $1.99 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 29,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $40,657.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,299.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,005,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,069.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $76.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

