Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 41.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,184 shares in the company, valued at $835,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $701,411.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock worth $2,346,147 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.15.

HCA stock opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $144.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

