Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Amc Networks were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the third quarter worth $210,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 52.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 153,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 53,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 31.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,670,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,166,000 after purchasing an additional 631,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks in the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCX. BidaskClub raised shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

AMCX stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Amc Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $69.02.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $696.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.20 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 221.77%. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

