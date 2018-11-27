JD.Com Inc (JD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,534,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,148,565 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.04% of JD.Com worth $640,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 20.6% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 0.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 371,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 33.2% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,046.00 and a beta of 1.40. JD.Com Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $104.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

