Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Holdings in Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 35.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,322,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,751 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $116,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 128.9% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Tapestry Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

In related news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $104,847.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $58.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Loop Capital set a $59.00 price target on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

