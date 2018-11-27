Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $110.93 Million Holdings in Natus Medical Inc (BABY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,111,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,772 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 9.21% of Natus Medical worth $110,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,363,000 after acquiring an additional 466,409 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after acquiring an additional 123,132 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $41,626,000. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 9.7% in the second quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 725,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,308 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BABY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Roth Capital set a $36.00 target price on shares of Natus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of BABY opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.62. Natus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.92 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 14,750 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $494,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,427.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Kennedy sold 47,600 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,754,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $110.93 Million Holdings in Natus Medical Inc (BABY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/janus-henderson-group-plc-has-110-93-million-holdings-in-natus-medical-inc-baby.html.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care, neurology, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.