Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $106.65 Million Position in PTC Inc (PTC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,004,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $106,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $2,260,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at $898,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 21.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PTC to $96.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen set a $105.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $25,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 11,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,043,291.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,231 shares of company stock worth $12,338,365 over the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $84.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 94.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/janus-henderson-group-plc-has-106-65-million-position-in-ptc-inc-ptc.html.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.