Jamieson Wellness (JWEL) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JWEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Jamieson Wellness from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.03.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$21.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.86. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of C$17.15 and a 1-year high of C$27.88.

In other news, insider Christopher Snowden acquired 15,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.00 per share, with a total value of C$312,460.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,723 shares of company stock valued at $333,393.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The company offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and LVHS brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.