James Robert Anderson Purchases 10,000 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson purchased 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.86 million, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $101.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Craig Hallum set a $9.00 price target on Lattice Semiconductor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

