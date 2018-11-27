Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $10,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,379,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,918,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,292,000 after purchasing an additional 139,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,309,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,703,000 after purchasing an additional 151,132 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 3,595,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,035,000 after purchasing an additional 779,327 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 354.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,817,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JEC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

