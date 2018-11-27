J M Smucker Co (SJM) Stake Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 347.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.09.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

