Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Announces Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 32.97%.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

ITRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 196,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,975 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Announces Earnings Results” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/27/ituran-location-and-control-ltd-us-itrn-announces-earnings-results.html.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.