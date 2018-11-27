Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (ITRN) Announces Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 32.97%.
Shares of ITRN stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.
ITRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile
Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.
