iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,008,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,548 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.70% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $314,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,207,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,631,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,041,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,300,175,000 after acquiring an additional 191,091 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,794,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,953,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,177,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,758,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,928,000 after acquiring an additional 79,979 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $137.87 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $129.08 and a 1 year high of $157.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

