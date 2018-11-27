iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) Stake Lessened by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,511 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,659,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,704,000 after buying an additional 912,144 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 513.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 690,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after buying an additional 578,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at about $16,124,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,209.7% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 300,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 291,280 shares during the period.

EWU opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05.

