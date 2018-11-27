iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Stake Decreased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

