iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Stake Decreased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $69.19.

