iShares MBS ETF (MBB) Holdings Boosted by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 0.5% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $18,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,517,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,086 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,963,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 725,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,915,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,556,000 after purchasing an additional 585,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.78. 2,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,890. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $106.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2543 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

