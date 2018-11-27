iShares Gold Trust (IAU) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,456 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $11.72 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $13.11.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

