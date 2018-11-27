iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s 10th Largest Position

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 271.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,842 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.2% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Creative Planning acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $313,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 519,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,078,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

