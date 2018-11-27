iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (IHF) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care (BMV:IHF) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Health Care were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Niemann Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 3,839.0% during the 3rd quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 95,285 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Health Care by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones US Health Care stock opened at $192.56 on Tuesday. iShares Dow Jones US Health Care has a twelve month low of $130.95 and a twelve month high of $172.85.

