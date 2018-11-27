iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,490 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $57,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $413,027,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 204.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 10,502,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058,190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 252.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,178,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,210 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $224,299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 224,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068,450 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $62.70.

