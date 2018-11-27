Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 248.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,883 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $186,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17,621.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 16,917 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of IRWD opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.33. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $68.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,602.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Currie sold 116,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $2,044,892.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,509 shares of company stock worth $2,089,580. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

