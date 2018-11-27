Irhythm Technologies (IRTC) & Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Head to Head Survey

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Irhythm Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Irhythm Technologies and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irhythm Technologies 0 3 6 0 2.67 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Irhythm Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $94.14, indicating a potential upside of 37.03%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 106.73%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Irhythm Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irhythm Technologies -33.79% -62.85% -36.11% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -232.58% -72.66% -52.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Irhythm Technologies and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irhythm Technologies $98.51 million 16.86 -$29.42 million ($1.30) -52.85 Inovio Pharmaceuticals $42.22 million 11.74 -$88.20 million ($1.09) -4.77

Irhythm Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Irhythm Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Irhythm Technologies has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Irhythm Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Irhythm Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Irhythm Technologies beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc., a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias. Its Zio XT monitor, a single-use, wire-free, and wearable patch-based biosensor, records patient's heartbeats and ECG data. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers; prostate, breast, lung, and pancreatic cancers; hepatitis C virus; hepatitis B virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, The Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, GeneOne Life Science Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc., the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Drexel University, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, United States Military HIV Research Program, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Irhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Irhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.