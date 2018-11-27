Iradimed (IRMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IRMD. ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Roth Capital set a $35.00 price target on Iradimed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Iradimed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.13 and a beta of 1.90. Iradimed has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $38.78.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Francis X. Casey sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,611,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 205.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Iradimed by 3,722.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iradimed during the third quarter valued at $382,000. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iradimed

IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets under the MRidium name; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system under the IRadimed name.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.