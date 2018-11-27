Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on WABCO (WBC)

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 657 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,214% compared to the average daily volume of 50 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on WABCO from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WABCO from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of WABCO in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.82.

Shares of WBC opened at $120.63 on Tuesday. WABCO has a fifty-two week low of $100.80 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.79.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. WABCO had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $914.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WABCO will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in WABCO by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,439,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $405,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,521 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in WABCO by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 596,580 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in WABCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,762,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WABCO by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,161,000 after purchasing an additional 434,552 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in WABCO by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,490,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,488,000 after purchasing an additional 277,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

