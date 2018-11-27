Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,934 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 875% compared to the average daily volume of 301 put options.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $175.01 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $141.63 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.14). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. BidaskClub cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.57.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $874,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,895.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $398,944.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,687 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,281,000 after buying an additional 36,891 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,039.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,630,000 after buying an additional 631,635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,035,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 453,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,786,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,944,000 after buying an additional 12,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

