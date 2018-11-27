Investors Buy High Volume of Inogen Call Options (INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,075 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 781% compared to the average daily volume of 122 call options.

INGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price objective on Inogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.67.

In other news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $310,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,012.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $130,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,668.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,475 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 40.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 286,147 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 82,164 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Inogen by 382.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 67,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 53,133 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $482,796,000 after purchasing an additional 173,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Inogen by 47.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $287.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Inogen had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $95.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inogen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

