Investors Buy High Volume of Inogen Call Options (INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,075 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 781% compared to the average daily volume of 122 call options.
INGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $258.00 price objective on Inogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.67.
In other news, Director Loren L. Mcfarland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.24, for a total transaction of $310,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,012.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heath Lukatch sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $130,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,668.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,475 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:INGN opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $287.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.56.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. Inogen had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $95.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inogen will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
