Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 534 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 734% compared to the average daily volume of 64 call options.

BHVN stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.48). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $57.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $65.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $191,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 602.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $205,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 111.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

