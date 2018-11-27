Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Vodafone Group (VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON: VOD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/26/2018 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2018 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/14/2018 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/14/2018 – Vodafone Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/14/2018 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 230 ($3.01).

11/13/2018 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – Vodafone Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 280 ($3.66).

11/6/2018 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 130 ($1.70). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/1/2018 – Vodafone Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/29/2018 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 250 ($3.27).

10/17/2018 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2018 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2018 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Vodafone Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2018 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON VOD traded up GBX 2.98 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 167.80 ($2.19). The company had a trading volume of 118,645,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. Vodafone Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 197.45 ($2.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 239.65 ($3.13).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be issued a €0.05 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Michel Demare purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($109,760.88). Also, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 103,468 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($2.04), for a total value of £161,410.08 ($210,910.86). Insiders purchased a total of 236,564 shares of company stock worth $39,189,442 over the last 90 days.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

