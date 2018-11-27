Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/26/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

11/6/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cann. They wrote, “Loss per share was $0.53, compared to our estimated EPS of $0.00. This was primarily the result of higher than expected operating expenses, which exceeded our estimate by 26.7%. R&D expense of $27.5 million was higher than our estimated $19.1 million. In addition, collaboration revenue was lower than expected due to a change in collaboration revenue recognition. A detailed, and promising, pipeline and regulatory update was provided and is included in this report.””

10/24/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/24/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/15/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

10/9/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

10/9/2018 – CytomX Therapeutics was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CTMX traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 15,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,015. The company has a market cap of $595.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.46. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.03% and a negative net margin of 68.90%. On average, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 6,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $285,316.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,578 shares of company stock worth $550,757. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $345,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

