Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) recently:

11/23/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/20/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

11/16/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/16/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/15/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

10/12/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/5/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They wrote, “We rate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Overweight. Aurinia is developing a cyclosporine drug analog, voclosporin, for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Voclosporin is the first development candidate to achieve a successful primary readout in a large global randomized trial for lupus nephritis. Aurinia is conducting a single pivotal Phase 3 AURORA study, which completed enrollment in September 2018. To-date, there remains no approved therapy for lupus nephritis in the U.S.””

AUPH opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $460.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.22.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 7,280.85%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 218,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,000,000. 25.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

