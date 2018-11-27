Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) Stake Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,666,000. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 39.1% in the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 40,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 73,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VKQ opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $12.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

