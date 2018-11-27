International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Shares Bought by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology comprises 2.0% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2,035.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 21,298.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IGT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 647,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IGT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

