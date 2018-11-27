International Game Technology (IGT) Shares Up 1.1%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.73 and last traded at $16.86. 1,616,485 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 4,060,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGT. ValuEngine raised International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus cut their target price on International Game Technology from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on International Game Technology from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in International Game Technology by 40.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 317.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 56.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

