Interface (TILE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.62

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.79, with a volume of 15654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TILE. TheStreet cut Interface from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on Interface and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $967.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $318.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.38 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,981,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,679,000 after buying an additional 115,036 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Interface by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 345,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 482,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 39,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

