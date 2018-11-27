Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Shares Bought by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 243,200.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 156,817 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 298,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 104,114 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 439,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 44,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. ValuEngine cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

IEX:IBKR opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, President Milan Galik acquired 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $125,637.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 29,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,864,701.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,121 shares of company stock valued at $175,742. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

