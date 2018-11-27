IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (IPCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ:IPCI) (TSE:I) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,752,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,647% from the previous session’s volume of 164,618 shares.The stock last traded at $0.56 and had previously closed at $0.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPCI shares. ValuEngine raised IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.27.

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

