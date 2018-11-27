Intel Co. (INTC) Shares Bought by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,242,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,712,431 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,750,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $91,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,040 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,385,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $332,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,797,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $42.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a market capitalization of $217.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

